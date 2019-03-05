Image caption The lecturer was found dead at his home in Southcroft Road

A 17-year-old boy has pleaded not guilty to the murder of a university lecturer who was allegedly killed with a electric drill, hammer and a knife.

The body of Dr Barry Hounsome, 54, was found at his home at Southcroft Road in Gosport, Hampshire, on 29 October.

A post-mortem examination found Dr Hounsome died from a head injury.

The boy from Gosport, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was remanded in custody to appear at Winchester Crown Court for trial on 1 May.

Dr Hounsome previously worked for Southampton and Bangor universities and carried out research into dementia and Parkinson's disease.

He lived at the property with his wife Natalia, who is originally from Russia and a senior lecturer in global health economics at Brighton and Sussex Medical School, and their son.