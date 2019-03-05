Hampshire & Isle of Wight

Southampton park rape: Man, 33, arrested

  • 5 March 2019

A man has been arrested on suspicion of raping an 18-year-old woman in a park in Southampton.

The teenage victim was approached and attacked in the sports field at Riverside Park, Bitterne, on 2 December.

Police said a 33-year-old man from Southampton had been arrested.

Detectives previously released CCTV images and a map showing the route the attacker was thought to have taken as he fled.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites