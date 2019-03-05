Southampton park rape: Man, 33, arrested
- 5 March 2019
A man has been arrested on suspicion of raping an 18-year-old woman in a park in Southampton.
The teenage victim was approached and attacked in the sports field at Riverside Park, Bitterne, on 2 December.
Police said a 33-year-old man from Southampton had been arrested.
Detectives previously released CCTV images and a map showing the route the attacker was thought to have taken as he fled.