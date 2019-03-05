Image copyright Family handout Image caption Ben Wilson, 18, died in hospital following the crash on an unlit road in September last year

A teenager was killed as he crossed an unlit road after taking cocaine and drinking alcohol, a coroner has said.

Ben Wilson, 18, of Overton, Hampshire, had been on his way to a party and was "in a world of his own" when he was hit by two cars on the A33 in Micheldever on 15 September.

He ignored screams from friends and was clipped by the first car before continuing to walk into the road.

Coroner Grahame Short ruled he died as the result of a road traffic collision.

Mr Wilson and some friends had gathered on the side of the road on their way to a party in Micheldever Woods on 15 September, the court heard.

He was knocked down at about 23:07 BST and was pronounced dead shortly afterwards in hospital, the inquest was told.

Witness Scarlett Emtage said in a statement that friends had screamed out to Mr Wilson as he walked into the road.

"There was no reaction from Ben. He reached the centre of the road. People were still screaming," she said.

'Waste of young life'

Lewis Potter, 18, from Basingstoke, who was driving towards Winchester, told the court he thought he had hit a deer when there was a "loud bang" and his windscreen caved in.

Mr Potter's Volkswagen Polo was travelling at about the 60mph speed limit when it struck the victim.

PC Tony Clifford said Mr Wilson had recently taken cocaine and was more than three times over the limit for driving.

In his ruling, Mr Short said the case was a warning about the dangers of alcohol and drugs.

"Witnesses described [Mr Wilson's] dissociation with his surroundings and other people generally," the coroner said.

"What should have been a party turned out of be a tragic and horrific waste of a young life."