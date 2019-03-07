Image copyright Google Image caption Trains services between Bournemouth and Southampton Central have been stopped

Trains were stopped and a road closed after a car ended up on a railway line following a crash at a level crossing.

Hampshire Constabulary said the crash between two vehicles happened on the A337 at Brockenhurst shortly before 06:00 GMT.

Power to the railway line had to be cut and no trains were able to run between Bournemouth and Southampton Central for nearly two hours.

It is not yet known if anyone has been injured.

South Western Railway said disruption was expected until 14:00 with some services being cancelled, delayed or revised.

The rail firm said tickets were being accepted on GWR services from Southampton Central to Weymouth (via Westbury) and Westbury to Reading.