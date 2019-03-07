Image copyright Mark Pilbeam Image caption The Isle of Wight NHS Trust said it took the warning notice "very seriously"

A hospital on the Isle of Wight must improve its emergency department "as a matter of urgency", inspectors said.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) visited St Mary's Hospital in Newport in January.

It has issued a warning notice highlighting problems with staffing levels, some patients waiting too long and others being treated in corridors.

An Isle of Wight NHS Trust spokesman said it took the warning notice "very seriously".

Inspectors also found patients were not always assessed by staff who were suitably qualified.

The CQC's deputy chief inspector of hospitals Dr Nigel Acheson said: "We have warned the trust that we want immediate improvements within the emergency department to ensure people receive the high-quality care they deserve."

A spokesman for the trust said: "We take very seriously the warning notice they have given us on where we need to continue to improve."

The trust is currently rated as inadequate and is in special measures.

The CQC said it would continue to monitor the trust closely. The inspection was not rated and did not change the trust's overall rating.