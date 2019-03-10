Man dies in Eastleigh after being hit by two cars
- 10 March 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been killed after being hit by two cars.
The 23-year-old from Chandlers Ford was walking along Woodside Avenue in Eastleigh, Hampshire, just before 06:00 GMT when he was struck by a black Vauxhall Astra and and a blue Renault Megane.
He was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.
A 26-year-old man from Eastleigh has been arrested on suspicion of murder.
Police said the drivers of both cars involved in the collision are assisting with the investigation.