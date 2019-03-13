Image caption Sagar Bhatti, 23, from Chandler's Ford, was pronounced dead at the scene

Two men arrested on suspicion of murdering a man who died after he was hit by two cars have been released.

Sagar Bhatti, 23, from Chandler's Ford was struck by a Vauxhall Astra and Renault Megane on Woodside Avenue in Eastleigh at about 05:45 GMT on Sunday.

The men, aged 26 and 29, from Eastleigh, have been released while inquiries continue.

Police said the arrested men were not in either of the cars involved in the collision.

Hampshire Constabulary said it was continuing to investigate the circumstances of the collision and urged witnesses to come forward.