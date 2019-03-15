Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption Andrew Richardson had worked for the former mayor as a handyman

A drug addict who burst into the house of a former mayor and stabbed him 10 times in a botched robbery has been jailed for 10 years.

Ex-Winchester mayor Chris Pines, 74, was attacked during the night at his home in November 2018.

Andrew Richardson, 24, who had worked for Mr Pines as a handyman, admitted wounding with intent and possessing a knife and a mallet.

Judge Keith Cutler said it was a "truly shocking offence".

Mr Pines, who was mayor between 2007 and 2008, was woken up by noises outside his home at about 02:30 on 29 November, Winchester Crown Court heard.

'A good lad'

When he went to his front door to investigate, Richardson "rushed at him from out of the shadows and attacked without hesitation", prosecutor Tim Compton said.

The pair "scuffled" on the floor, during which time Mr Pines was stabbed in his buttock, legs, neck and abdomen.

The victim had to undergo a two-and-a-half hour operation.

Adrian Fleming, defending, said the attack was a "robbery gone badly wrong" to get money for drugs.

He said the victim had made a statement describing Richardson as "a good lad with a promising future, given help".

Passing sentence, Judge Keith Cutler told the defendant: "You left Christopher Pines terrified in his own house.

"He is completely shocked and appalled by your behaviour as it transpired you knew each other. He must have been in fear of his life."

The judge said Richardson, of Portal Road, Winchester, would spend another four years on licence at the end of his sentence.