Former Premier League footballer Jhon Viáfara has been arrested in Colombia for alleged involvement in drug trafficking to the United States.

The former Colombia midfielder, who played for Portsmouth and Southampton, was detained in Jamundi near Cali on Tuesday.

Four other suspects were also arrested as part of an operation involving the US Drug Enforcement Administration.

The 40-year-old could be extradited to the US, Colombian prosecutors said.

Mr Viáfara was pictured with an armed escort as he was handed over to authorities in Bogota.

He played in England between 2005 and 2008, during which time he made 14 appearances for Portsmouth and played 85 times for Southampton.

He retired from football in 2015.