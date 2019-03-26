Image copyright Julia Quenzler Image caption Bob Higgins faces 51 counts of indecent assault at his Bournemouth Crown Court retrial

A football coach was a "serial abuser" of trainees at professional clubs over many years, his retrial has heard.

Bob Higgins sexually touched and groped 24 boys, mostly trainees at Southampton FC and Peterborough United, between 1971 and 1996, the court heard.

The allegations arose after the NSPCC set up a dedicated helpline for people who had encountered childhood abuse within football, jurors were told.

Mr Higgins, 66, denies 51 counts of indecent assault.

Opening the prosecution's case, Adam Feest QC told Bournemouth Crown Court the charity's helpline was set up after the "high level of publicity generated" from the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme in November 2016.

"The telephone started ringing and one name was mentioned over and over again - that of Bob Higgins," Mr Feest said.

There was "no doubt" Mr Higgins was a "talented coach" who had helped players achieve success, the jury was told.

"However, it is the crown's case that during this time there was a much darker aspect to this defendant's character and behaviour," Mr Feest added.

The barrister told the court that Mr Higgins had shown a "systematic and all-pervasive pattern of grooming behaviour".

"He gained the trust of the boys and of their parents," he said.

"The young footballers idolised the defendant. He held supreme power over their footballing futures, a fact which he made abundantly clear to them."

Mr Feest told the court Mr Higgins had developed "a real, if somewhat perverse, affectionate attachment" for some of the boys he abused.

"For others, his sexual acts were more opportunistic, testing out how far he could go before his victim would rebuff him," he said.

He said if the boys complained they felt like they were putting their future careers in jeopardy.

"It is the crown's case that for the best part of 25 years this defendant has been a serial abuser of young teenage boys," said Mr Feest.

The trial continues.