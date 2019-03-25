Image copyright Tony Weaver Image caption An air ambulance landed in a nearby park

A woman has died in a house fire in Hampshire.

Crews were called to Nyria Way in Gosport shortly after 12:00 GMT and a 52-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Twenty-six firefighters tackled the blaze off Willis Road, behind the Asda supermarket, while an air ambulance landed in nearby Walpole Park.

Police said the woman's next of kin had been informed, and investigations into the cause of the fire were ongoing.

Hampshire Fire & Rescue has urged people to avoid the area and advised residents to keep doors and windows closed.