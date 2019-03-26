Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Witnesses filmed the fire as it engulfed the building, which is under construction

A large fire has broken out on a building site in the heart of Southampton.

Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said 50 firefighters were tackling the blaze between Kingsway and St Mary Street.

Flames and billowing smoke were seen in St Mary's near the city centre, while the fire service advised residents to keep their windows and doors shut.

A number of homes in the local area have been evacuated.

Image caption A police officer helped rescue a dog from a nearby flat

Image copyright Jesse Jones Image caption The fire broke out on the fourth floor of the building

Police have asked residents to speak to officers at the scene or at an emergency hub at City College.

The fire started on the fourth floor of a timber-framed building which was under construction, the fire service said.

A witness, who gave his name as Saul, said the blaze had spread quickly to all floors.

"It's really distressing. It's like the fire brigade, they couldn't get the water pressure to put the flames out," he added.

There are no reports of any injuries.

Image copyright Jesse Jones Image caption St Mary Street has been closed along with other roads