Image copyright Google Image caption Peter Bradfield suffered head injury outside The Cricketers pub

A man arrested over the death of another man outside a pub has been released without charge.

Peter Bradfield, 53, suffered a fatal head injury in the car park of The Cricketers in Baughurst, near Tadley, Hampshire, on 22 December last year.

He was taken to hospital but died on Christmas Eve.

A 35-year-old man from Micheldever was arrested on suspicion of murder but will face no further action, police said.

A spokesman said the decision followed advice from the Crown Prosecution Service and Mr Bradfield's family had been informed.

Hampshire Constabulary said a decision was taken in February to take no further action against 16-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of affray.