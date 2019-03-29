Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Witnesses filmed the fire as it engulfed the building, which was under construction

A third boy has been arrested on suspicion of arson after a four-storey building was destroyed by fire.

The blaze broke out on Tuesday at the commercial property under construction in St Mary Street, Southampton, damaging neighbouring buildings.

Two boys, aged 11 and 13, were arrested on Thursday. A 12-year-old boy was detained later.

Police said all three boys have been questioned and released from custody pending further inquiries.

The fire spread to all floors of the building

The fire started at about 14:00 GMT on the top floor of the vacant property and quickly engulfed the building.

More than 70 firefighters tackled the blaze, which damaged several shops and homes but caused no injuries.

A neighbouring block of flats was evacuated as the roof caught fire.

Some residents were unable to return home and offered alternative accommodation by Southampton City Council.