Image caption Stephen Dure, also known as Stevie Trap, has more than 240,000 Facebook followers

YouTube has terminated the account of a self-styled paedophile hunter because of "bullying" and "threatening" content.

The channel contained videos of citizen's arrests made in Hampshire by Stephen Dure, who is also known as Stevie Trap.

Posting the news on Facebook, Mr Dure's colleagues said: "To say he is not happy is an understatement."

Both YouTube and Mr Dure have been approached for comment.

A message on the YouTube channel said: "This account has been terminated due to multiple or severe violations of YouTube's policy prohibiting content designed to harass, bully or threaten."

YouTube did not explain which content had infringed its community guidelines.

Image caption Mr Dure featured in a regional edition of a BBC Inside Out programme in 2017

In September, Mr Dure was jailed for 15 weeks for falsely accusing a man of grooming teenagers.

His wrongly-accused victim said he had been sacked and his home had been attacked as a result.

Mr Dure, from Southampton, appeared in a BBC Inside Out programme in 2017, when he explained how he posed as children on the internet to "trap" sex offenders.

His YouTube and Facebook pages have shown videos of him confronting the suspected offenders after arranging meetings.

The TRAP Community Facebook page has more than 240,000 followers.

A statement on the page read: "YouTube have decided to delete Stevie's account. They say his work doesn't meet their community standards."