Image caption Peter Dunnings was found dead at his home in Boundary Road, Bursledon

The death of a 73-year-old man is no longer being treated as suspicious, police have said.

Peter Dunnings' body was found at a house in Boundary Road, Bursledon, Hampshire, on 3 December.

A 63-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder will face no further action.

Police said a file was being prepared for the coroner, while the initial findings of a post-mortem examination had proved inconclusive.

Mr Dunnings was thought to have died between 22:30 GMT on 2 December and 00:45 on 3 December.