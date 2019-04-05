A man has denied raping an 18-year-old woman in a park in Southampton.

The teenager was attacked in a sports field at Riverside Park, Bitterne, late on 2 December last year.

Josef Janczura, 33, of Laburnam Road, appeared at Southampton Crown Court to deny charges of rape and causing actual bodily harm.

He has been remanded in custody and will stand trial at the same court on 19 July.