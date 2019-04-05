Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption Algerian-born Nabil Errouam was given a six-year prison sentence

A man has been jailed for attacking a 17-year-old girl and a 50-year-old visually impaired man with a kitchen knife in a Southampton park.

Police used a Taser to detain Nabil Errouam, 35, on Southampton Common in December.

Errouam, of Oxford Avenue, previously pleaded guilty to wounding, kidnapping the girl, threatening another teenager, affray and possessing a knife.

He received a six-year prison sentence at Southampton Crown Court.

Image caption Police were called to the Cowherds pub on 13 December

Prosecutor Matthew Lawson described in court how police were called at about 16:20 GMT on 13 December to reports of a man threatening people with a 10-inch kitchen knife near the Cowherds Pub.

A 17-year-old girl suffered 13 superficial wounds to her legs and buttocks when Errouam stabbed her.

The court was played body-worn video footage from police officers as they chased Errouam through the common.

It showed officers' frantic efforts to warn the visually-impaired man who was walking his guide dog. He was stabbed in the leg by Errouam as he ran past.

An 18-year-old girl was then grabbed by Errouam who held the knife to her throat before he ran off again.

'Absolutely petrified'

The footage showed him being Tasered and detained.

In an impact statement read to the court, the 17-year-old said she had been "absolutely petrified" and feared she would be killed during the incident. She said she had suffered panic attacks since.

Mr Lawson said police officers involved had described it as the most frightening incident in their careers.

Defence counsel said Errouam had turned to cannabis and alcohol use after the breakdown of his marriage and he was "deeply regretful and ashamed" of his actions.

Passing sentence, Judge Nicholas Rowland said it had been a "terrifying episode".

"It was a wholly volatile situation which could have led to a tragic loss of life - including yours," he told Errouam.