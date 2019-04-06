Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption Police would like to speak to a man who is aged between 55 and 65 years old

Military memorabilia from the Second World War, including a German officer's cap and various uniform badges, has been stolen from a man in Southampton.

The victim, in his 90s, said the memorabilia was stolen on 26 March and is worth more than £1,000.

Hampshire Constabulary have issued images of a man they would like to speak to following the theft from a property in Sholing Road.

The men went to the property to buy some jewellery between 12pm and 1.30pm.

He is described as white, between 55-65 years old, 6ft tall, and has grey, receding hair.

Police have asked anyone who has been offered German war memorabilia to come forward.