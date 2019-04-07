An 18-year-old woman was punched in the face before an attempted sex assault in Gosport on Friday.

The victim was walking alone in Bittern Close shortly after midnight when a man punched her.

She fell to the ground and the attacker continued to punch her and undo her jeans, as the victim pushed him away.

The attacker, who ran off, was about 5ft 7ins, slim, and was wearing glasses, a dark coloured hoodie and jeans.

Police are appealing for witnesses or CCTV footage.