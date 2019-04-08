Image copyright Google Image caption The pedestrian was knocked down at the Hayling Island waste centre on Sunday

An 84-year-old man died after being knocked down by a van at a tip.

Emergency services were called to the household waste and recycling centre in Fishery Close, Hayling Island, Hampshire, at about 16:45 BST on Sunday.

The pedestrian, who was hit by a VW Transporter, died as he was being transferred to hospital.

Hampshire Constabulary said the Health and Safety Executive had been informed and no-one had been arrested.

Image copyright Linda Hepburn Daynes Image caption Dorset and Somerset Air Ambulance landed nearby

Hampshire County Council said the tip remained closed.

A spokesperson said: "A member of the public was involved in a motor vehicle incident at our household waste and recycling centre on Hayling Island yesterday afternoon.

"We would like to pass on our deepest condolences to the family. We are currently working with Hampshire Constabulary, the Health and Safety Executive and our site contractor to establish the circumstances of the incident."

The Dorset and Somerset Air Ambulance was also called to the scene.