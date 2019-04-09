Image caption Bob Higgins denies 51 counts of indecent assault

A football coach played love songs by Lionel Richie on his car stereo while sexually touching one of his trainees, a court has heard.

Former Southampton youth player Dean Radford told jurors he was 15 when he was first molested by Bob Higgins.

Mr Radford, 48, said he did not challenge Mr Higgins' behaviour because he feared it could damage his future career.

Mr Higgins, 66, denies 51 counts of indecent assault at his retrial.

Mr Radford gave evidence as a character witness because Mr Higgins was found not guilty of abusing him at a separate trial in the early 1990s.

Image caption Dean Radford waived his right to anonymity

He told Bournemouth Crown Court he grew up in Bristol so would often stay at Mr Higgins' house in Southampton so he could attend training sessions.

Mr Radford, who has waived his right to anonymity, said he was first abused by Mr Higgins in a "makeshift treatment room".

He had injured his back so Mr Higgins offered to massage him, Mr Radford told the court.

Mr Higgins then asked him to remove his shorts before molesting him for between 30 seconds and one minute, Mr Radford said.

Mr Radford said the incident was "a shock" and it was never discussed between the pair again.

Image copyright Solent News & Photo Agency Image caption Bob Higgins is accused of abusing youth players at Southampton and Peterborough United

He told jurors that there was then "lots of touching" during later encounters with the coach.

Some of this touching happened in Mr Higgins' car while music was playing, he told the court.

"It would always be love songs - Lionel Richie, Whitney Houston," Mr Radford said.

'Singing for you'

He said Mr Higgins would make him "feel special" by singing along to the tracks.

"It was almost like he was singing the song for you," Mr Radford said.

Mr Radford said he had "idolised" Mr Higgins and was "besotted" with him.

"I trusted him - I just felt like this is what affection should be like," he said.

"I knew if I challenged it then my chances of [becoming a professional footballer] would be harmed."

Mr Higgins is accused of sexually touching 24 boys, mostly Southampton and Peterborough United youth players, between 1971 and 1996.

The trial continues.