Motorcyclist dies in crash with car in Sherfield English

  • 9 April 2019

A motorcyclist has died in a crash with a car in Hampshire.

It happened on the A27 Salisbury Road in Sherfield English on Sunday afternoon.

A Mini and a Honda motorbike, both travelling in the direction of Whiteparish, collided at 15:15 BST.

The motorcyclist, a 22-year-old man from West Dean, Wiltshire, died at the scene. His family has been informed. Police are appealing for witnesses.

