Image copyright Family handout Image caption Keziah Flux-Edmonds was found unconscious next to the remains of the family's two dogs

A woman whose estranged husband murdered their six-year-old girl has criticised the findings of a NHS investigation into her death.

Keziah Flux-Edmonds was drowned in a bath at her Isle of Wight home by her father Darren, 44, in June 2016.

An NHS England report found Keziah's death was "not predictable".

But her mother Nikki said the health authorities "didn't effectively consider" the impact of her husband's deteriorating mental health.

Image copyright family handout Image caption Mrs Flux-Edmonds said her daughter Keziah had been a "child full of happiness"

The NHS England report found Mr Flux-Edmonds had been experiencing "daily suicidal thoughts" when he killed Keziah and then himself at her home in East Cowes.

It said his behaviour should have "triggered some concerns" and criticised the Isle of Wight NHS Trust for not implementing the Think Family approach of involving family members in a patient's mental health care planning.

However, it said Mr Flux-Edmonds' risk factors "did not meet the referral threshold" for secondary mental health services.

"Therefore the investigation team have concluded that the incident of 1 June 2016 that led to the tragic death of Keziah and the suicide of Darren was not preventable," it said.

Mrs Flux-Edmonds, who was separated from her husband at the time, said she was unaware of how unwell he was. She said he had told a health worker he dreamt of killing his daughter and wife.

"They knew he was suicidal and they knew he had dangerous thoughts about us," she said.

"I had no doubts she would be absolutely safe. I didn't know he was a risk."

Isle of Wight NHS Trust's director of nursing, said: "There were a number of failings highlighted in the report and this case has been a huge learning curve for us."

A serious case review in 2017 concluded Keziah's death could not easily have been prevented.