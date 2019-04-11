Image copyright NFNPA Image caption The gardens taking part in the project will be open to visitors over the weekend

Residents of a New Forest village have dug archaeological test pits in their gardens in a bid to uncover evidence of past human activity.

More than 30 homes in Burley are taking part in the project, which involves them digging trenches that measure 1 sq m (11 sq ft) across and 1m (3ft) deep.

Any finds, such as pottery, coins, bone and flint, will be taken to the Burley Social Club for identification.

The Dig Burley project runs until Sunday, and visitors can view the pits.

Residents are displaying signs on their doors to show they are taking part, and people will be welcomed into their gardens throughout the weekend.

Prehistoric settlements

James Brown, New Forest National Park Authority's community archaeologist, said: "It's great to see the community coming together to discover more about their local heritage and attempt to piece together a picture of Burley's early settlements.

"It is a rare opportunity to see beneath the surface of the National Park, and we are excited to see what interesting artefacts might be found and hope to see people at Dig Burley HQ."

Residents have already created the pits, and visitors have began exploring the area. There will also be talks, workshops and exhibitions taking place.

People are thought to have lived in the Burley area since prehistoric times.

The site of an Iron Age hillfort is located to the west of the village at Castle Hill.