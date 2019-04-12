Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The NHS trust wrote to the man in March saying the error was "due to a mix-up between specimens"

A man wrongly told he had colon cancer due to a lab "mix-up" lived with the false diagnosis for four months.

The patient was given another man's results, and only realised he did not have the disease after repeated tests.

In a letter, the Isle of Wight NHS Trust said it was "due to a mix-up between specimens" and apologised for any distress.

A spokeswoman said the patient who did have cancer was not affected and had immediately started treatment.

The man attended multiple hospital appointments after the incorrect diagnosis, the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) said.

A letter sent by the trust in March said: "I can fully confirm we have found no evidence of cancer in yourself.

"I would like to sincerely apologise for this mix-up and for the additional and unnecessary tests we have put you through as a result.

"I would also like to apologise for the resulting stress this has caused to you and your family over the last few months."

'Isolated incident'

It said the mix-up was caused by a "processing error" at its Southampton laboratory.

Nikki Turner, the trust's director of acute services, said: "I am very sorry for the distress and anxiety this has caused for the man and his family and friends.

"We launched an immediate serious incident investigation to find out what went wrong, which shows this was an isolated incident that has not happened before and no-one else is affected."