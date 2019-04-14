Image copyright Isle of Wight Radio Image caption The crash happened on Forest Road in Newport, in the Isle of Wight

A woman has died and 22 people have been injured in a crash involving a double-decker bus and two cars.

Fire crews helped to free the bus driver and three people from one of the cars after the crash on the A3054 Forest Road in Newport.

Four of the casualties were airlifted to hospital after the collision, at 12:45 BST.

St Mary's Hospital in Newport declared a major incident and called in extra staff to deal with the casualties.

The dead woman, in her 60s, was travelling in a Fiat Bravo, police said.

Three other people in the vehicle with her are in a serious condition in hospital.

'Major incident'

A spokeswoman for Isle of Wight NHS Trust said: "A major incident was declared at 13:51 today after a serious road traffic incident took place on Forest Road, Newport, involving two cars and a bus.

"The Isle of Wight NHS Trust can confirm that four people have been airlifted to mainland hospitals and currently 15 patients have been brought into St Mary's Hospital."

Image copyright Isle of Wight Radio Image caption The police said Forest Road would remain closed for some time

In a statement, Hampshire police added: "The driver of the bus, a man in his 50s, is also said to have sustained a serious injury.

"Ten passengers who were travelling on the bus have also been taken to hospital as a precaution.

"Four people travelling in a silver Mini Cooper, were also taken to hospital as a precaution."

'Extricated people'

Two air ambulances took casualties to hospitals in Southampton and Brighton.

People are being asked not to attend the emergency department at St Mary's unless absolutely necessary.

Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service, who sent five crews to the scene, said: "We extricated three people from one car as well as the bus driver."

Bus firm Southern Vectis, which operates the bus, said some services would not operate as a result of the "serious" crash.

Road closures have been put in place around the area and are expected to remain for some time.