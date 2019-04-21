Man dies after Southampton pub attack
- 21 April 2019
A 52-year-old man has died after he was attacked in a pub on Good Friday.
Perry Cardy suffered a serious head injury in the Bittern pub, on Thornhill Park Road, Southampton, at about 21:50 BST.
He was taken to the general hospital but died on Sunday.
Hampshire Constabulary said two men, aged 27 and 39, have been arrested in connection with the attack and urged anyone with information to get in touch.