Arrest after man stabbed twice in Portsmouth street

  • 22 April 2019
Tangiers Road in Portsmouth Image copyright Google
Image caption A 31-year-old man was stabbed in Tangiers Road in Portsmouth and again short time later in Lynton Grove

A man has been arrested after a 31-year-old was stabbed twice in the street.

The man was attacked at about 22:30 BST on Saturday near the Co-op in Tangiers Road in Portsmouth and a short time later in Lynton Grove, police said.

He remains in the Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham with non-life-threatening injuries.

The 24-year-old man, from Fareham, was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.

Hampshire Constabulary urged anyone who witnessed the attack to contact them.

