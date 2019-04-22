Arrest after man stabbed twice in Portsmouth street
- 22 April 2019
A man has been arrested after a 31-year-old was stabbed twice in the street.
The man was attacked at about 22:30 BST on Saturday near the Co-op in Tangiers Road in Portsmouth and a short time later in Lynton Grove, police said.
He remains in the Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham with non-life-threatening injuries.
The 24-year-old man, from Fareham, was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.
Hampshire Constabulary urged anyone who witnessed the attack to contact them.