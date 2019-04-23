Image copyright Family photo Image caption Perry Cardy died two days after the attack in the Bittern pub in Southampton

A 27-year-old man has been charged with murder following the death of a man after he was attacked in a pub.

Perry Cardy was taken to hospital after suffering a serious head injury at The Bittern Pub in Southampton, Hampshire, on Friday.

The 52-year-old, who lived in the same road as the pub, died at Southampton General Hospital on Sunday morning.

Harry Joyce, of no fixed address, has been charged with murder.

He is due to appear at Southampton Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

A 39-year-old man from Southampton, who was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder, has been released from custody but remains under investigation.

Hampshire Police are appealing for witnesses.