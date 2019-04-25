Image copyright Google Image caption The flight operator said passengers with tickets for cancelled flights would be refunded

About 2,000 FlyLolo passengers have had their flights to Greece cancelled after the owners of an aircraft pulled out over Brexit uncertainty.

FlyLolo said it had booked an Airbus A319 to fly its Southampton to Skiathos twice-weekly route from 28 June.

Paul Dendle, boss of FlyLolo, said: "The owner has decided he can't risk putting the aircraft into the UK with the uncertainty over Brexit."

It said all affected customers would be contacted and fully refunded.

Mr Dendle said he had made the "difficult" decision to cancel the route after efforts to get an alternative aircraft failed.

He said: "We are hoping to negotiate another aircraft for next year on the route."

The route, the first direct flight to Greece from Southampton, was introduced in July 2018.