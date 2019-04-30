Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption CCTV showed Sagar Bhatti in Eastleigh town centre in the early hours of Sunday 10 March

Police probing a murder have released CCTV showing a man shortly before he was hit and killed by two cars.

Sagar Bhatti, 23, was fatally struck in Woodside Avenue, Eastleigh, in the early hours of 10 March.

Two people arrested on suspicion of murder have been released. Police are now appealing for help as they piece together Mr Bhatti's last movements.

Officers believe there may have been an incident in nearby Broadlands Avenue before the crash.

Mr Bhatti died at the scene of the collision, which happened shortly before 05:45.

Police said the two arrested men, aged 26 and 29, from Eastleigh, were not in either of the cars involved. They were released from custody but remain under investigation.

Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption Mr Bhatti was described as a much-liked young man

Investigating officer DI Lee Macarthur said the drivers of the vehicles - a Vauxhall Astra and Renault Megane - had been questioned by Hampshire's Roads Policing Unit who were also working on the joint investigation.

He said police were following "several lines of enquiry" but it would be "wrong to go into more detail".

He said: "The community has been really good so far in coming forward, but what we need to do is piece together Sagar's last movements.

"We think an incident may have happened in the Broadlands Avenue area.

"We are appealing to anyone who was in the area, whether driving or walking, to come forward."

Mr Macarthur described Mr Bhatti as a much-liked young man and hoped the CCTV showing him in Eastleigh town centre in the early hours of Sunday 10 March would jog people's memories.

He said: "Even if you don't think you have information about the incident that led to his death, we still want to speak to you if you saw Sagar that night."