Image copyright Family photos Image caption Luke Gething (left) and Tom Price died after their car left Alresford Road

Tributes have been paid to two men who died when their car hit a tree in Hampshire.

Luke Gething, 20, of Somerset Fields, Bentley, and Tom Price, 22, of Baverstocks, Alton, were both killed in the crash on Alresford Road.

It happened at 06:30 BST on Thursday when their Ford Fiesta left the carriageway and hit a tree while driving towards Winchester.

Both their families issued statements saying they would be "truly missed".

Hampshire Constabulary is continuing to appeal for anyone who witnessed the accident, or saw the vehicle driving in the area prior to it.

'Heartbroken'

The family of Mr Gething said: "Luke was a deeply loved son, brother, nephew, cousin and friend. He was kind, loving, caring, and hilarious.

"He was a remarkable young lad who overcame so many difficult hurdles in his life. He was charming and kind to everyone who he knew."

Mr Price's family said: "Tom was sadly taken from us far too soon. He loved life and lived it to the fullest. The unexpected tragedy has left all of us devastated.

"He has left behind a family and fiancée who are shaken and heartbroken by his sudden loss, especially his two young beautiful sons."

Officers want to speak to anyone who saw the car stopped at the BP and Marks & Spencer filling station on the A31 at Four Marks earlier that morning.