Image caption The lecturer was found dead at his home in Southcroft Road, Gosport

A teenager has pleaded guilty to killing a university lecturer using electric drills, hammers and knives.

Dr Barry Hounsome, 54, was attacked in his home at Southcroft Road, Gosport, in October.

He suffered "catastrophic" head injuries as well as at least 35 stab and slash wounds, Winchester Crown Court heard.

The 17-year-old boy, from Gosport, pleaded guilty to manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, will be sentenced later.

Kerry Maylin, prosecuting, said the killer donned a stab vest and goggles before attacking Dr Hounsome, most likely in the upstairs study of his home, on 29 October.

'Pressured by a voice'

The teenager, who was 16 at the time, told police he first hit his victim on the side of the head with a hammer before trying to stab him and spraying him with ammonia.

The struggle continued down the stairs and into the hallway, where Dr Hounsome collapsed as he tried to reach the front door.

The defendant told police he then went on to use the drills.

Dr Hounsome died from multiple injuries to his head and torso after a "prolonged struggle".

His killer messaged a friend that day saying he had "done something terrible" after being "pressured" by a voice - which adopted the accent of an Eastern European man.

He later called the police, saying voices had made him kill the lecturer.

Ms Maylin said: "All he could recall was Barry saying 'why?' and he was saying 'sorry'."

She said the police later found "extreme graphic images of killings" on his phone and videos apologising to his family.

Ms Maylin said the plea of diminished responsibility had been accepted because of a diagnosis of "psychosis and/or schizophrenia".

The boy had previously denied a charge of murder but admitted the lesser offence on what would have been the first day of his trial.

Dr Simon Hill, a consultant forensic psychiatrist, told the court the teenager had been suffering from "command auditory hallucinations" but not told anyone.

"Nobody knew that this offence was about to happen or could see that his mental state had declined," he said.

Dr Hounsome had worked for Southampton and Bangor universities and carried out research into dementia and Parkinson's disease.

He lived at the property with his wife Natalia, who is originally from Russia and a senior lecturer in global health economics at Brighton and Sussex Medical School.