Image copyright Level 42 Image caption Boon Gould was found dead at his home in Dorset, a band statement said

One of the founding members of 1980s pop group Level 42 has died.

A statement from lead singer Mark King said Boon Gould, 64, was found dead at his home in Dorset on Tuesday.

He was the guitarist and saxophone player for the group between 1980 and 1987 and reunited for a one-off performance in Bristol in 2012.

The band formed on the Isle of Wight and had a string of hits including Lessons in Love and Running in the Family.

Image copyright Lynn Goldsmith/Getty Images Image caption Boon Gould (left) remained in Level 42 until 1987

The statement on the Level 42 website said: "It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to tell you of the passing of our dear friend and brother Boon Gould.

"You are at peace now Boon, no more pain mate."

His brother Phil, also a band member tweeted: "My heart is beyond broken. RIP Roland Charles 'Boon' Gould, my brother, 1955-2019."