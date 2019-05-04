Image copyright Alex Alley Image caption Alex Alley spent 75 days alone on the yacht Pixel Flyer during his record attempt earlier this year

A sailor who had to abandon his solo bid to sail around the world in record time has announced he is embarking on a new project.

Alex Alley plans to help restore an Oyster yacht which sank off the coast of Spain in 2015 and sail it across the Atlantic in the ARC rally in November.

The 90ft (27m) Polina Star III is being rebuilt "from the keel up" after being bought by four brothers for £1.

Mr Alley, from Gosport, described it as "a phoenix rising from the ashes".

The 48-year-old sailor said the yacht was recovered after sinking near Alicante, and the four brothers, from Essex, had bought it from the insurers.

He said: "The owners are motorboat people and know nothing of sailing, which is where I come in to the project, helping them with all the sailing aspects of the rebuild and then skippering the boat."

Mr Alley will sail it down to the Canaries with the brothers ahead of the start of the race, from Gran Canaria to St Lucia, on 24 November.

He had to stop his previous challenge in March after developing a problem with his mainsail track.

It had taken him nine years to plan and he had hoped to become the fastest mariner to make the trip alone in a Class40 boat.

He had just reached the halfway point near Australia when his boat, the Pixel Flyer, was damaged.