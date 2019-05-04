Image copyright Alamy Image caption Mr Benali underwent hospital tests and had hoped to resume the charity fundraising feat on Saturday after 24 hours of rest

An ex-Premier League footballer who tried to resume his bid to complete seven Ironman triathlons in seven days has again had to pull out.

Francis Benali managed just a few lengths in the swimming pool in Farnborough on the penultimate day of his IronFran challenge.

His team said his sports therapist told him to pull out on medical grounds.

The 50-year-old hopes to resume the charity fundraising feat on Sunday at the Southampton Marathon.

Since Monday he has swam 10 miles (15km), cycled 448 miles (721km) and run four marathons, raising more than £800,000 of his £1m target for Cancer Research UK.

Image copyright Cancer Research UK Image caption Francis Benali completed an "agonising" day 4 on Thursday night

The former Southampton FC captain finished his fourth marathon at 22:00 BST on Thursday after an "agonising" day and was unable to start the fifth day of the challenge on Friday.

The ex-player's family and support team are continuing to swim, cycle and run and he will be following them on the road in a support vehicle to cheer them on, his team said.

They have started the 112-mile cycle ride from Surrey towards Southampton and professor Tim Underwood, from Cancer Research UK's Southampton centre and head of cancer sciences at the city's university, will be doing the ride on Mr Benali's behalf.

Skip Twitter post by @IronFran2019 Wow @frannybenali you absolute hero!Against all odds, our IronFran is back in the pool for the start of day 6.His body is still weak but this man is a fighter. Please support & text Fran5 or Fran10 to 70200 to donate £5 or £10 or for any other amount visit https://t.co/E8HPWc1L2r pic.twitter.com/7r65XfkHlx — Benali's IronFran (@IronFran2019) May 4, 2019 Report

"Franny is completely devastated but has accepted that he must follow the expert advice he has been given," a spokesperson for IronFran said.

"He has been overwhelmed by the incredible efforts of the many people who have turned out to join his support team in swimming, cycling and running on his behalf."

In 2016, the former defender ran and cycled 1,000 miles (1,600 km) in two weeks, visiting every Premier League and Championship stadium.