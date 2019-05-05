Image copyright GOOGLE Image caption The burglars broke into a flat on Cody Road

A woman was left with facial injuries when a group of burglars broke into her flat and assaulted her.

The group of four or five males entered the flat in Farnborough, Hampshire, at about midnight on Saturday.

They ordered the woman, in her 50s, to hand them money before they assaulted her.

Police are now appealing for information over the "frightening" incident.

The raiders also took some items from one of the bedrooms.

They are understood to have left the flat on Cody Road in a car described as a blue or green hatchback.

One member of the group was described as being between 16 and 17 years old, white and about 6ft 1ins tall.

Hampshire Constabulary said the burglar was wearing a red and black scarf over his face.

Another suspect was described as white, in his 20s, with blond gelled hair and wearing a green parka jacket.

The rest of the group were all said to be white and in their 20s.