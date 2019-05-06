Hampshire mobility scooter driver, 97, dies in crash
A 97-year-old man died after a crash involving his mobility scooter and a car.
The man was on Wide Lane, Eastleigh, when his scooter and a Ford Fiesta crashed on 1 May.
Police said the man was taken to Southampton General Hospital, where he died in the early hours of Saturday.
Hampshire Constabulary is appealing for the driver of a black Nissan Qashqai, who was behind the Ford, to come forward.