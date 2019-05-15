Image copyright University of Winchester Image caption The university said it was "disappointed" with the decision to strike

University staff will walk out for five days in a dispute over planned job losses.

Up to 40 full-time equivalent posts need to be cut to meet Winchester University's savings target.

The university said it was "on course" to deliver budget cuts without the need for compulsory redundancies and was "disappointed " by strike action.

Strike dates have been announced as 28 and 29 May and from 3 to 5 June by the University and College Union (UCU).

It said: "Staff feel they have been left with no option other than industrial action."

Staff will also start "action short of a strike" from 30 May, with some boycotting open days and refusing to cover absences.

The union has said the university plans to cut 55 jobs - 48 of which it classed as academic and research posts - and cited the rising cost of staff pensions for the decision.

It said compulsory job losses must be ruled out if the university wants to avoid disruption.

A university spokeswoman said: "We are disappointed that the UCU has announced this action, which will inevitably cause disruption to students, when there is no need for it to take place."