TV presenter Chris Packham has received his CBE medal from the Prince of Wales in a ceremony at Buckingham Palace.

The wildlife campaigner has been the focus of death threats and harassment in recent weeks over his legal action to restrict the shooting of wild birds.

He was appointed a CBE in the New Year's Honours for his services to nature conservation.

Others receiving honours include knighted tennis champion Sir Andy Murray and author Sir Philip Pullman.

Mr Packham, who lives in the New Forest, previously described the honour as a "silent thanks" for the animals he had defended.

He said: "Maybe the silent have spoken, maybe a terrified fox, a wounded harrier or a trapped badger whispered and this is their thanks."

'Unpleasant bullying'

In April, Natural England revoked general licences for controlling 16 species of bird after a legal challenge by Mr Packham's Wild Justice campaign group.

Since the decision, the presenter has had dead birds strung from his gate and received hate mail.

He revealed he had been forced to cancel a public appearance at the Dogstival event near Lymington after organisers were subjected to a "heinous amount of very unpleasant bullying from factions within the shooting fraternity".

Dogstival said the family event had been "cited as a target" for demonstrations against Mr Packham.

"We have to consider the public's safety and enjoyment across the weekend," organisers said in a statement.

The British Association for Shooting and Conservation said it did "not condone any illegal behaviour" which it described as "utterly unacceptable".

What is a CBE?

Commander of the Order of the British Empire is the highest ranking Order of the British Empire award, followed by an Officer (OBE) or Member (MBE).

King George V created the Orders of the British Empire awards during World War One to reward services to the war effort by people in the United Kingdom and not on the front line.

They recognise people who have made a positive impact in their work.