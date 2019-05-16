Man cleared of Hayling Island funfair murder attempt
A man has been found not guilty of attempting to murder a woman who was stabbed at an amusement park.
The 21-year-old victim suffered minor injuries in the attack inside the Wimpy restaurant at Funland on Hayling Island, Hampshire, in November 2018.
The incident was a "domestic dispute between two members of staff", the park previously said.
Harry Middleton, 21, of Havant, was cleared of attempted murder following a trial at Portsmouth Crown Court.
The defendant, of Chidham Close, was also found not guilty of alternative charges of wounding with intent and unlawful wounding.