Man cleared of Hayling Island funfair murder attempt

  • 16 May 2019
Image caption The woman was stabbed at the Funland amusement park

A man has been found not guilty of attempting to murder a woman who was stabbed at an amusement park.

The 21-year-old victim suffered minor injuries in the attack inside the Wimpy restaurant at Funland on Hayling Island, Hampshire, in November 2018.

The incident was a "domestic dispute between two members of staff", the park previously said.

Harry Middleton, 21, of Havant, was cleared of attempted murder following a trial at Portsmouth Crown Court.

The defendant, of Chidham Close, was also found not guilty of alternative charges of wounding with intent and unlawful wounding.

