Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption Ashley Luff was "consumed by jealousy and rage", prosecutors said

A man who stabbed his ex-partner's boyfriend 17 times after seeing the couple kissing on a live Facebook stream has been jailed for 16 years.

Ashley Luff, 32, attacked 24-year-old Nathan Birch in Park Gate, Hampshire, in August 2018.

Luff, of Fareham, hid behind a parked vehicle before launching a "frenzied attack" as his victim cycled past.

He was found guilty of attempted murder following a trial at Portsmouth Crown Court.

Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption Luff "pre-armed himself with a knife" and ambushed his victim as he cycled past

Luff was "consumed by jealousy and rage" over the relationship, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) previously said.

After watching the Facebook stream, he found the couple in a bar and threatened Mr Birch, prosecutors added.

On 19 August, Luff, of Bedford Drive, waited for his victim to leave work before stabbing him in Southampton Road.

Mr Birch suffered injuries to his neck, back, arms and chest, including a lung puncture, the court heard.

Simon Jones, from the CPS, said: "Ashley Luff stabbed him relentlessly in a frenzied attack.

"He had pre-armed himself with a knife and waited for Nathan Birch, who was riding his bike on his way home.

"There was no doubt that his intention was to kill and thankfully, Nathan Birch managed to escape and survived this brutal attack."

Police said the victim had since had made a full recovery.