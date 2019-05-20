Image copyright HFRS Image caption Crews from four stations were called after the plane came down near Godshill

A light aircraft had to make an emergency landing in the New Forest after getting into difficulty.

The single-seater Team Mini-Max came down on healthland off Roger Penny Way in Godshill, near Fordingbridge, shortly after 10:00 BST on Sunday.

Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said the pilot was uninjured.

After making the scene safe, firefighters dragged the fuselage by hand to a nearby car park. An investigation is under way.