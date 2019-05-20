Image copyright Mark Ruffell Image caption The path is used by runners, cyclists, dog walkers and horse riders

A huge pile of commercial rubbish, thought to include hospital waste, has been fly-tipped in a country lane in Hampshire.

The mound of mechanically-processed refuse appeared on a path off Greywell Road in Upton Grey on Saturday.

Local councillors said the pile contained sharp instruments and looked like residue from a recycling centre.

The waste has been cordoned off until it can be assessed by the Environment Agency and removed by the council.

Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council said it was investigating the incident, described by ward councillor Mark Ruffell as the worst case of fly tipping he had ever seen.

Council leader Ken Rhatigan said: "This is really serious, this is terrible.

"There's hospital waste, everything you would expect from a treatment place, so maybe surgeries - there are sharp instruments in there. You couldn't put your hand in it. It's frightening.

"There are no words for people who spoil our countryside. There are no words for people who take money and don't do their jobs."

Mr Ruffell said: "It looks like the residue from a recycling centre and there aren't that many sites around that process this material.

"What we want is people who work in such places to report this to Basingstoke and Deane. They know where this material has been processed and they've got a good idea who collected a load last week."

The path is a popular route used by runners, cyclists, dog walkers and horse riders.

Mr Ruffell added: "To have this blocked with potentially hazardous waste is disgusting."