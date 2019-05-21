Image caption The bypass will ease "high levels of delay" and unlock investment, the council said

The government has given the go-ahead for a £34m bypass, which was delayed when a local resident's objections led to a public inquiry.

The Stubbington bypass near Fareham, Hampshire, was originally approved in 2017 when the government allocated £25.7m to build it.

The resident's challenges were heard at the inquiry in November.

Hampshire County Council said the challenges had been rejected by the government and its planning inspector.

The authority added it could now "bring forward the delivery of this scheme".

The bypass will run through nearly three miles of farmland near Stubbington village, connecting the A27 with the Solent Enterprise Zone on the former Daedalus airfield.

The council told the inquiry the road would reduce "high levels of delay" for traffic and encourage investment and regeneration.

Image copyright Hampshire county council Image caption The bypass will run through nearly three miles of farmland

Resident Rose Christophersen challenged the council's Compulsory Purchase and Side Roads Orders.

She told the inquiry the council had overstated levels of job creation and traffic congestion.

Gosport MP Caroline Dinenage said the Transport Secretary's approval was "fantastic news".

She wrote on Twitter: "I am delighted that this critical road improvement project will be delivered."

In 2017, the government said the bypass had been "an aspiration for more than 30 years".