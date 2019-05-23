Image copyright University of Winchester

Five days of planned strike action by college staff has been called off after Winchester University confirmed it had ruled out compulsory job losses.

Staff had planned to walk out on 28 and 29 May and from 3 to 5 June.

The University and College Union (UCU) said 80% of members voted for strike action after being told up to 40 full-time equivalent posts needed to be cut.

Winchester University said "the necessary savings" had now been secured through a voluntary severance scheme.

Staff have also agreed to cancel its "action short of a strike", due to start on 30 May, which would have involved them boycotting open days and refusing to cover absences.

In a letter to the union the university had earlier set out its plans to cut 55 jobs - 48 of which it classed as academic and research posts - and cited the rising cost of staff pensions for the decision.