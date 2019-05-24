Image copyright Hartley Wintney Facebook page Image caption Ten crews were sent to Hazeley Heath at the height of the blaze

A fire at a nature reserve in Hampshire has destroyed 12 hectares of heathland.

Crews spent more than 14 hours tackling the blaze at Hazeley Heath, near Hartley Wintney, after being called at 17:27 BST on Thursday.

The heath is a designated site of special scientific interest and home to several species of protected wildlife.

Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said the flames were brought under control by 07:15. No injuries were reported and the cause is not yet known.