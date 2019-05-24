Fire rips through Hazeley Heath nature reserve
- 24 May 2019
A fire at a nature reserve in Hampshire has destroyed 12 hectares of heathland.
Crews spent more than 14 hours tackling the blaze at Hazeley Heath, near Hartley Wintney, after being called at 17:27 BST on Thursday.
The heath is a designated site of special scientific interest and home to several species of protected wildlife.
Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said the flames were brought under control by 07:15. No injuries were reported and the cause is not yet known.