A motorcyclist has died after his bike crossed on to the opposite carriageway and was in collision with a car.

The 40-year-old man from Fareham died in the crash which happened shortly before 18:00 BST on Friday on the A27 in Titchfield, Hampshire.

His next of kin have been informed.

Hampshire Police have appealed for witnesses, particularly the driver of a dark sports car seen driving in the same direction as the motorcyclist.

The force said the Honda motorcycle had been travelling on the eastbound carriageway near to Argos at the time.

An investigation is under way to establish exactly what took place, it added.