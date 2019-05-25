Man arrested after teen stabbed in chest in Portsmouth
- 25 May 2019
A 52-year-old man has been arrested after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed in the chest.
Hampshire Police said the assault took place in Lake Road, Portsmouth, just before 19:15 BST on Friday.
The victim was treated in hospital for a serious but not life threatening injury, the force added.
The 52-year-old, from Portsmouth, remains in custody on suspicion of wounding or inflicting grievous bodily harm.
Police have appealed for any witnesses to contact them.